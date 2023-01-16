With one of the most talked about returns to the big leagues in Hollywood in 2022, Brendan Fraser won best actor at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, an event that took place on Sunday, January 15 in the United States. In one of the speeches that stole the most applause from the public, the actor, remembered by the world for “George of the Jungle”, took a few minutes to send a message to the public.

Fraser took the award after his work on “The Whale.” In the category he was accompanied by Austin Butler for “Elvis” Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick”, Paul Mescal for “Aftersun”, Colin Farrell for “The Spirits of the Island” and Bill Nighy for “Living”.

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, big winners of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: AFP

Brendan Fraser’s speech that made his fans cry

“I was in the desert and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. I was lost and they found me. Simply, you showed me where to go to get where i needed to be ”, said the actor to Darren Aronofskydirector who called him to star in “The whale”, a film for which he has not stopped receiving recognition.

“This movie is about love, redemption and finding the light in a dark place,” said the interpreter on the verge of tears. “if any of youlike Charlie, my character, struggles with obesity or feels that You are in a sea of ​​darkness, I want you to know that you too can have the strength to get up and go to the light.. Good evening, thank you very much, ”she added to the applause of those present.

After his nomination for the Golden Globes, an event he refused to attend after denouncing the former president of the organization for sexual harassment, and having won a Critics Choice Awards, Brendan Fraser is once again the favorite for the Oscars 2023. The nominees will be known on January 24 and fans just hope that he will be at the gala and win.