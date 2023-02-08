When the nominees for the 95th edition of the Oscars were announced on January 24, no one was surprised to hear the name of Brendan Fraser as one of the nominees for the best actor category for The whale. Her performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s latest film has received almost unanimous applause from audiences and critics, not to mention the six-minute standing ovation that followed its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Colleagues, the media and followers do not stop celebrating his return, although he has not tired of affirming that he “was not that far away” and that he was still “here”. The abuse he suffered in 2003 (and which he dared to publicly denounce in 2018) at the hands of the then president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, and the episode of depression that followed said abuse slowed down his career, but they didn’t stop it at all.

Since The whale began to circulate in the most prestigious festivals and was released in movie theaters, the actor has given interviews where he has been close, friendly and willing to talk about any subject, although perhaps it was in the last interview with Howard Stern, one of the most famous and controversial radio hosts in the United States, where he has been most emotional when talking about his eldest son, Griffin, 20, who was diagnosed with autism at just two years old.

“When I found out about my son’s diagnosis at 22 or 24 months, I was upset, to say the least,” explains the actor. “The first reaction I had was: ‘How can I fix this? What is the cure? What does this mean?’ It was like being hit over the head with a baseball bat. I just thought, ‘This is not right. I blamed myself. He thought: ‘Is it my genes? Is it because of the weed I smoked in college?’ It’s like trying to get a straight answer from a leprechaun”, expressed the actor about the difficulty of accepting that the best answer that professionals have is that autism occurs “for unknown reasons”. After that first reaction, the actor has opened up about his path to acceptance: “You learn quickly that there was no other possibility,” says Fraser. “This child has the greatest joy I have ever seen, and it turns out that he is my son. I want to know what he thinks he’s so unbelievably funny all day, he’s always cracking up. He loves to go for car rides no matter where you take him.”

When asked if Griffin’s diagnosis contributed to the marital problems of Fraser and his now-ex-wife, fellow actress Afton Smith, who were married from 1998 to 2007 and have three children (Griffin, 20; Holden, 18; and Lelan, 16), the actor denied it outright: “I paid more attention to my professional life than to my personal one. That was it”. The actor has added that, with regard to Griffin and the rest of his children, all the problems they may have as a couple go to the background: “We take out the white flag and do anything to support the needs of our son and his siblings. That is what commits us in the most significant way.”

The actor also recounted the most common problems faced by parents whose children have autism: “You have to fight with the school boards. Yes, there are people you meet along the way who seem to have a completely different idea of ​​what a special needs school is. You will meet all kinds of people. And the way that you navigate this whole process comes down to, in the end, do you really believe that everything is going to be okay or not. You must believe so, despite everything.

The actor has also confessed how, for years, he has made a special effort to try to recognize and get closer to those fans who are on the spectrum at public events: “There are people who, for whatever personal reason, are really happy to meet you, although just for a few minutes. And I find that really gratifying, and sometimes there are people that I can see from the other side of who I can immediately say, ‘This person is on the spectrum.’ And so, you know there’s someone who needs a little more love, a little more time because he’s autistic or has Asperger’s, and this is his world too. This is where they belong.” The actor added: “It doesn’t matter all the noise around me, I always, always stop to have a moment with them.”