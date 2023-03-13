The Oscar 2023 award was taken by brendan fraser! The artist was moved to tears to be called as the “best Actor” in the ceremony. The artist was able to win the award due to his impeccable performance in “The Whale”, the acclaimed film directed by Darren Aronofsky. The famous actor was the favorite to win this statuette after having been on the ‘black list’ for some time. This was applauded by everyone present at the gala and even by the actors he was competing against.

