A devastated Brendan Fraser shocked the world with the recent trailer for “The whale”A24 film directed by Darren Aronofski, in which the well-remembered actor from “The Mummy” plays a depressed gay man with severe obesity . Despite the fact that his appearance has been a source of astonishment and applause for his fans, there are others like Daniel Franzese who simply do not agree with the appearance of the protagonist and accuse the film of being fatphobic.

Accusations against “The Whale”

In an interview (via FandomWire) Franzese —remembered for his role as Damian in “Mean Girls”— criticized the production of the film for not having hired a true overweight gay man.

“Why go up and wear a fat suit to play a 400-pound queer man? Who knows more about being an obese queer man than an obese queer man? Daniel said.

Likewise, the actor also criticized the use of prosthetics in Fraser, something that ended up echoing in networks, where other users accused the tape of being fatphobic.

Aronofsky defends “The whale” and Brendan Fraser

Darren Aronofsky came out to defend his film and the leading role of Brendan Fraser. According to the filmmaker, the realism of the makeup and prosthetics were crucial for the development of the film.

“One of my first calls after casting Brendan was to my makeup artist, Adrien Morot. I asked him: ‘Can we do something that is realistic?’ Because if it’s going to sound like a joke, then we shouldn’t do it. ”, he confessed to Yahoo Entertainment.

On the accusations of fatphobia, Aronofsky highlighted the human part of the character: “We wanted to create a fully developed character that had bad and good parts; Charlie is very selfish, but he is also full of love and seeks forgiveness.