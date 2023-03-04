Brendan Fraser’s Oscar run, thanks to “The Whale”, has fans excited. It was never easy, let alone the time he almost died in “The Mummy.”

They believed that he had no more to offer and he showed them otherwise. brendan fraser He has earned the admiration of the industry with his leading role in “The Whale” and now he could take the Oscar. In that race for the top award, she reviewed his career and fans were shocked by the revelations.

In “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the actor said that not everything was joy during the recordings of “The Mummy”. One of the scenes called for him to be hanging from a rope, but he suffocated in such a way that he ended up passing out and scared to death.

Brendan Fraser’s confession

According to his statements, he was on tiptoe with the rope, but it did not look realistic enough for the director. “You don’t look like you’re drowning,” he told her and repeated the take until he got what he wanted.

“The guy holding the rope above me pulled it up a little bit higher and I was on my toes, and I had nowhere to go but down. So he was pulling up and I was pulling down. I did it.” The next thing I knew was that I had my elbow in my ear, everyone was by my side and I had dirt between my teeth,” were his words.

The stunt coordinator ran scared for Fraser’s health to wake him up, managed to stabilize him and told him: “Congratulations, you’re in the club. The same thing happened to Mel Gibson in ‘Braveheart’.”

“The mummy”: what is it about and why see it?

During a battle in Egypt, legionnaire Rick O’Connell discovers the ruins of the City of the Dead. Some time later, he returns to the place with an Egyptologist and her brother to fall victim to the mummy of an evil Egyptian priest.

“Adventures in the desert. Treasures, tombs and a very likeable hero, Brendan Fraser. Ignore its shortcomings and its absurd script and you will get a fun movie full of special effects”, praised Empire about the film that is already considered a movie classic adventurous and fantastic.