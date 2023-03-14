Brenda Zambrano and Guty Carrera had a relationship that lasted four years, but this was far from being a fairy tale as they painted it before the cameras. This time, the influencer gave unpublished details of what her romance with the Peruvian model was like when they were away from social networks. She said that he criticized her a lot because of her past and that she had bad behaviors, so much so that she now goes to a psychologist. Likewise, she added that “Potro” did not have things clear, since in those years she did not decide whether to go to the altar or have children. “What future awaits you, what do you want,” the Mexican said.

What did Brenda Zambrano say about Guty Carrera?

In an interview with the Doble G channel on YouTube, Brenda Zambrano told how stormy her romance with Guty Carrera was: “I painted the perfect man and the perfect relationship, everyone loved us as a couple. Everything went to my **** because I don’t love him anymore, I told him I don’t want to be with him (…) What am I doing with a man who doesn’t have things clear, that goes for four years, you don’t know if he wants to get married, if he wants to have children”.

Brenda Zambrano says that Guty Carrera asked her mother for her hand without her consent

As if that were not enough, Brenda Zambrano also explained that Guty Carrera went to her parents’ house to ask for her hand. “Now he did want to get married, go ask my mom for her hand without my consent, things like that they were no longer ‘parents’. I’m very sorry, you love me, but I don’t, you can’t force a person that he loves you and force him to be with you, ”she maintained.

In the same way, he assures that he has not heard from him to date, since the former reality boy left the house without saying anything. “He left the house and I don’t know anything about him until now. I bumped into him at an event, but he asked that he didn’t want to be near me, that they take him in another car, another hotel. Finally, he already understood, ”he revealed.

How did Brenda Zambrano announce her separation from Guty Carrera?

Through a story on Instagram in February 2023, Brenda Zambrano confirmed her breakup with Guty Carrera. The Mexican woman wrote a text that said the following: “They have been asking me if I am single. I want to tell you yes. I ask my followers, please, respect for both sides.”

Brenda Zambrano defended Guty Carrera from Alejandra Baigorria’s accusations

When Brenda Zambrano He found out that Guty Carrera had been accused of assaulting his ex-partner, Alejandra Baigorria. The Mexican came out in her defense and to emphasize what a good man she was. “You are an incredible man, you deserve great things, I have always told you and I am telling you here, thank you for being in my life (…) We have been together for almost three years and I can confirm, you are an incredible and innocent man. I love you,” he said at the time.

Who is Brenda Zambrano?

Brenda Zambrano is a Mexican influencer, who rose to fame in 2015 when she entered the MTV reality show, ‘Acapulco shore’. In this program the young people lived from party to party and romances with the members of the house in which the show was filmed. Likewise, she is quite a media figure and in 2017 she was on the cover of the media after being recorded bloody after being attacked by another woman in a nightclub.