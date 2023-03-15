An anonymous neighbor of Brenda (23) from Gouda insists that she ‘get her electric car from the charging station in time’. On Wednesday morning, a threatening letter suddenly landed on her doormat in the Korte Akkeren district. De Goudse is dumbfounded. “I don’t have an electric car at all.”
Florine Nesselaar
Latest update:
6:49 PM
