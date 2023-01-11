With the premiere of “At the back there is room 10″, fans hope that certain plots finally have a solution. For example, the case of Jimmy and Kimberly, who have been a couple since last season, but are not as stable as thought. While the young woman falls in love with her, he has told her on more than one occasion that he is not interested in her.

Kimberly, played by Brenda Matos, He is a character who has divided the public since his arrival in Las Lomas. Although she has always been after Jimmy, she knows that the young man is in love with Alessia Montalbán.

While we see what happens with the couple in “Al fondo hay sitio 2023″, Matos talked about his arrival in the series and which character he applied for before giving life to Kimberly Torrejón Pajares. To everyone’s surprise, she maintained that due to the characteristics of her role, she believed that it was about Alessia Montalban.

“After acting, impro, and marketing classes, I wrote to the casting chief of ‘At the bottom there is room. The first time was on Instagram, just greeting her to send her my acting reel and ask her to consider me in one of her projects; he thanked me and we didn’t talk anymore. After two weeks he published a casting call and there I did apply again and he sent me the scripts. I’m almost sure it was for Alessia. It was never my character, ”she told El Comercio.

“Al fondo hay sitio” does not stop corralling its characters in fun love soap operas. The most recent caused the fight between Alessia and Kimberly. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Likewise, Brenda Matos mentioned that Kimberly’s character in “Al fondo hay sitio” should appear in a single chapter, but since her performance received good comments, her screen time grew.

“Actually, they told me that they were only going to give me the first chapter and that if the directors liked it they could give me another audition. Said and done, they gave me 10 more chapters and from there they kept writing more scripts for me, ”he said.