Brenda Cuomo, the 23-year-old who disappeared on Friday, was found on Sunday: she is fine and has returned home

UPDATE JULY 3, 2023

Good news is the one that has arrived in the last few hours that concerns him Brenda Cuomo, the 23-year-old who disappeared. Law enforcement officers engaged in searches, have it found safe and sound. They later took her back to her home. But now there are still many things to clarify, such as the reason for her departure and even if she was alone. There will be more updates.

UPDATE 2 JULY 2023

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the family members of Brenda Cuomo, a girl of only 23 years, who appears to have been missing since Friday 30 June. She said she wouldn’t go to work, but her mother didn’t find her when she came home.

For all of them are great days anguish and anxiety. They hope to hear from her very soon, since her car, one, also disappeared with her Renault Clio white in colour.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place on the day of Friday 30 June. Precisely in the house where the young woman lives with her family, a Pellezzanoin the province of Salerno.

Brenda works as clerk in a shop, but on that day she said she would not go to work, because she had late the previous evening.

However, the mother once back home, of her there were no tracks. He tried to contact her several times, but shortly after he found out that she actually he had left the phone at home. Of the wallet with the documents however, there are no traces.

The girl drove away in her car, a white Renault Clio. For now, however, there are none reports important that can help in the investigation.

The appeal of Brenda Cuomo’s mother and the stories of friends

I’m a desperate mom, you never think something like this could happen to you. And instead…

The woman is now anxious. She right away she has denounced the disappearance to the police and now spends hours waiting for a phone call that can help her find her daughter. Family members also posted several appeals on social media.

They say that until that day the girl never gave problems drugs or depression. However, friends said that in reality in recent days she behaved differently, it was upset and worried about something.