Brenda Carvalho He was, along with Angie Arizaga and Alejandra Baigorria, in the latest edition of the program “Send whoever is in charge” broadcast this Tuesday, May 9 on the América TV signal. After her arrival on the set of the television space, Maria Pia Copello He was encouraged to play “yes or no” with his guests. “Do you still think about getting married in white?”consulted the tv presenter. Given this, the Brazilian dancer did not know what to answer. “Why are you in doubt?”asked the Carlos Vílchez’s driving partner.

“There is no doubt with him (Julinho)”said Carvalho with some discomfort. Next, the Brazilian dancer explained the reasons why she does not want to marry her current partner. “The detail is in the fact of dressing in white, doing the whole ceremony. I have never projected myself that way. I once got married, but not by church, only civilly and it did not go well for me. So from there I put a foot back with that topic “pointed out the artist.

#Brenda #Carvalho #stables #María #Pía #doesnt #marry #Julinho