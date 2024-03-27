NEW YORK.

“The attackers wanted to cross the border between Russia and Ukraine, where they have important contacts.” This was the first attempt by the Russians, immediately after the capture of the four alleged perpetrators of the Crocus City Hall massacre, to place the blame on Ukraine. A coup on the narrative of the terrorist attack carried out immediately by the FSB, Moscow's external secret services, in a clear attempt to drag Kiev (and its allies) into the magma of terror by virtue of the war that has lasted for over 25 months. «It is now clear that Isis-K is behind the terrorist attack, but I want to strongly say that what happened has nothing to do with Ukraine, there is no connection between the Ukrainians and the Islamic State» , Robert Baer, ​​former head of CIA operatives in the Middle East and expert on terrorism and Russia, explained to La Stampa. The Russian-Ukrainian borders are the most heavily guarded due to the risk of enemy infiltration in both directions, therefore it would not appear to be the easiest choice for a commando on the run. Added to this is the fact that the Bryansk region, where the four suspects with Tajik passports were intercepted, also borders Belarus, just as the license plate of the car on board which the fire group was located was Belarusian (purchased some days earlier by another Tajik citizen). Perhaps the state with the capital Minsk was the point of departure and planned return of the attackers. «What happened is in a certain sense an embarrassment for Vladimir Putin», explains Ian Bremmer, founder of Eurasia Group, also because warnings in this sense had come from the United States, in the face of which the Kremlin showed a certain shortsightedness as already happened in the past when he branded what Americans say as propaganda. Moreover, Putin is strongly involved in the war in Ukraine and sensitive to the “provocations” of Kiev's Western allies, so much so that he hints at Washington's involvement in Friday's massacre. “Even if Putin will follow up the massacre with repressive measures against the internal Muslim populations, the priority remains largely Ukraine”, is Bremmer's thesis. «Which explains why the Russian president blamed Kiev for complicity in the attacks (despite there being no supporting evidence) – continues the founder of Eurasia Group -. This will imply a short-term escalation by the Russian military, both on the front lines and against the Ukrainian civilian population, something we have already seen with the missile attacks (including hypersonic) against Kiev and western Ukraine over the weekend . Including one serious act, namely a Russian missile that briefly traveled through Polish airspace.”

An even more specific point of view is that of Carlo Biffani, an expert on terrorism, security and intelligence: «I believe that Putin's statements on the responsibilities of Ukraine, the USA and Great Britain are more for “internal use” than a form of threat towards Americans and English. It is also true that with the promise of safety, Russian security forces could convince those arrested to make sensational public statements. Above all, these should then be corroborated by irrefutable evidence which I doubt can be produced.” Biffani has no doubts about the origin of the attack: «It was certainly ISIS but the real question is trying to imagine how “other-directed” or at least conditioned a similar group could be, in any case the claim is authentic. Having said that, Putin desperately needs to keep public opinion cohesive and to continue to channel and direct hatred towards the current enemies who support Ukraine.” —