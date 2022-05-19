Home page World

Tobias Utz

There is a large police operation in Bremerhaven. (symbol photo) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

In Bremerhaven, a person shoots around. The police give the first details.

+++ 11.20 a.m.: A hotline for parents has now been set up. The police is on the phone number 0471/5902735 accessible.

+++ 11.10 a.m.: The police arrested a person at the high school in Bremerhaven according to an official report. On Twitter, the Bremerhaven police are currently warning against entering Mayor-Martin-Donandt-Platz and the adjacent streets.

Shots at school in Bremerhaven

First report from Thursday, May 19, 10:45 a.m.: Bremerhaven – Shots were apparently fired at a high school in Bremerhaven (Bremen) on Thursday morning (May 19). According to a police spokesman, one person was seriously injured, as reported by ZDF. The officials did not initially give any further details. The police are currently on site with a large contingent, including the SEK.

