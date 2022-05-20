Home page World

Of: Tobias Utz, Alina Schroeder

Split

Shots were fired in a school in Bremerhaven on Thursday. The police have issued an arrest warrant for the alleged perpetrator.

Update from Friday, May 20, 10:45 a.m.: After the attack at the Bremerhaven high school, the suspected shooter who was arrested showed mental abnormalities, according to the investigating authorities. A police spokeswoman declined to provide any further information on Friday. The motive for the act on Thursday is still unclear, it said. “The investigation is now picking up speed again,” said the police spokeswoman. The exact course of events is not yet fully comprehensible.

A video published by an eyewitness on social media shows the 21-year-old being arrested shortly after the crime near the school. The public prosecutor confirmed the authenticity of the recording. The alleged perpetrator can be seen sitting apparently calmly at a busy intersection in front of a traffic light. A crossbow is lying next to him. When the police approached with blue lights flashing, he lay flat on the ground before the officers arrived. Eventually he was arrested without resistance.

Shots were fired at a high school in Bremerhaven on Thursday (May 19). A 21-year-old is arrested. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

The District Court of Bremerhaven issued an arrest warrant on Thursday evening. The 21-year-old is accused of attempted murder. The school staff, who were seriously injured in the attack, are still in mortal danger.

Shots at the high school in Bremerhaven: “I was terrified” – student says

+++5 p.m.: After a man broke into a Bremerhaven high school with a gun on Thursday morning (May 19) and injured a staff member, the 200 students and teachers were finally able to leave the school in the afternoon. This is reported by the German Press Agency (dpa). Some would have laughed, others would have had tears in their eyes. “I was terrified until just now,” says a 16-year-old to the dpa. Only now, free again, does he feel relief.

The perpetrator entered the school building in the Lehe district at around 9:15 a.m. and seriously injured an employee. He was arrested. A police spokeswoman said no statements could be made about the motive. After the fact, the school’s emergency plan was triggered. The students and teachers locked themselves in the classrooms until the police gave the all-clear.

Abitur examinations were due that day, so the school was relatively empty, said Bremerhaven’s school head Michael Frost (independent). Normally more than 500 students went to the upper level branch of the Lloyd-Gymnasium.

Man breaks into Bremerhaven high school with a gun: students hid under tables

The 16-year-old student, who spoke to dpa, is in 10th grade. He had just had art when the code sentence for a school shooting was repeated over the loudspeakers. “It was a shock to me,” he said. The teacher locked the door. First she started crying, then some classmates. Everyone would lie down on the floor. “I sat under the table for two hours,” said the student.

Numerous parents would have been waiting for their children in a small park in front of the school. Hagen Rösler found out about the crime from a colleague. “I immediately panicked,” he said. When he saw the police car, his knees went weak. Eventually he was able to reach his son by phone. “He told me they were safe. He sounded calm and relaxed,” said the father.

“This is the worst possible event that can happen,” said debt officer Frost. “Something like this is possible everywhere, that’s confirmed today.” However, the school was very well prepared for such a case. “If there’s any good news today, it’s this,” Frost said. The students are free to come to school on Friday. “There will be no lessons. But we offer opportunities to talk, also for the parents.”

After shots were fired in a high school in Bremerhaven, emergency services shield students and teachers who are leaving the building. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

Shots at the high school in Bremerhaven: the police give new details

+++ 1.30 p.m.: The Bremerhaven police have called on witnesses to come forward. Information can be stored via a reference portal, according to a statement on Twitter.

In a statement, police confirmed that one person was injured at Lloyd High School on Thursday morning. It was not about a student. The injured person is now in the hospital.

Bremerhaven: Police set up a hotline for parents

+++ 11.20 a.m.: A hotline for parents has now been set up. The police is on the phone number 0471/5902735 accessible.

+++ 11.10 a.m.: The police arrested a person at the high school in Bremerhaven according to an official report. On Twitter, the Bremerhaven police are currently warning against entering Mayor-Martin-Donandt-Platz and the adjacent streets.

Shots at school in Bremerhaven

First report from Thursday, May 19, 10:45 a.m.: Bremerhaven – Shots were apparently fired at a high school in Bremerhaven (Bremen) on Thursday morning (May 19). According to a police spokesman, one person was seriously injured, as reported by ZDF. The officials did not initially give any further details. The police are currently on site with a large contingent, including the SEK.

(do)