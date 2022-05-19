Home page World

Amok in Bremerhaven? There is now an arrest warrant for the 21-year-old shooter. © Melissa Erichsen/dpa

He is accused of attempted murder: there is now an arrest warrant for the 21-year-old, who fatally injured a woman at a school with a crossbow.

Bremerhaven – After the violent crime at a school in Bremerhaven, the district court in Bremerhaven issued an arrest warrant against the 21-year-old suspect on Thursday evening.

He is said to have entered a high school with a crossbow on Thursday morning and critically injured an employee there. According to the police, the 21-year-old was arrested shortly after the attack near the scene of the crime. He was taken to the correctional facility. He is accused of attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing and the police are asking for any footage taken to be made available. dpa