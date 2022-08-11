“Before starting I would like to thank Torino, in which I spent 4 wonderful years. I thank my teammates, what I have become is also thanks to them – said Gleison Bremer, the former Toro defender called to replace De Ligt -. The impact with the Juventus world it was positive. Juve always fight to win. I talked to the coach, we have the same mentality, we always want to win, I’m an ambitious guy. ”