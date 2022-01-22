Dhe FC Hansa Rostock has not been able to stop its sporting descent. The newly promoted side drew 0-0 against 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday and have now been waiting for a win for seven league games. Opponent Heidenheim missed the return to third place in the table.

In a boring game, the hosts, who were reorganized in eight positions compared to the 0-2 in the DFB Cup at RB Leipzig, were the optically superior team. However, top-class chances hardly jumped out against the compact standing Heidenheimer. The guests held back on the offensive. Hansa’s goalkeeper Kevin Kolke didn’t have to intervene once in the first half.

Even after the restart, there wasn’t much going on on the lawn in front of the empty stands of the Ostseestadion. Neither offensive line found any means to seriously embarrass opposing defenses. The biggest excitement was a shot by substitute Svante Ingelsson in the 79th minute. However, the ball was repelled by a Heidenheimer in front of the goal line. In the final minute, Hansa’s John Verhoek miserably missed from a central position.

Darmstadt at the top of the table

SV Darmstadt 98 has taken the lead in the standings after a dominant performance at last-placed FC Ingolstadt. The Hessians won 2-0 (1-0) on Saturday in the Ingolstadt sports park without a spectator. With 39 points they overtook FC St. Pauli, who had lost the city derby against Hamburger SV the day before. Tim Skarke with a dream goal (15th minute) and substitute Aaron Seydel (82nd) ​​scored the goals for the guests, who could have won much more.

FC Ingolstadt, equipped with some newcomers in winter, remains a relegation candidate with only ten points. As with the 1: 6 in the first leg, little went together in the Schanzer. Macedonian new signing Visar Musliu has not yet been able to strengthen the defense due to the lack of eligibility to play after the short-term commitment. At the break, the new number 1, Dejan Stojanovic, had to be replaced by Robert Jendrusch because of an injury. The substitute goalkeeper made a mistake at 0:2 and fended off an unplaced shot forward.

A class difference could be seen on the pitch for 90 minutes. The Ingolstadt started boldly with a good free kick from Florian Pick (11th). But then came Darmstadt: Skarke scored a volley from a tight angle after a cross from Matthias Bader. Great chances for a rapid 2:0 followed. Luca Pfeiffer aimed wide of the goal after a pass from Skarke (22nd). Tobias Kempe shot a free kick against the crossbar (36′). After the break, Ingolstadt reared up, but had no chance.

Werder Bremen won a spectacle at SC Paderborn after being two goals behind. The North Germans defeated SC Paderborn 4:3 (1:2) on Saturday. Bremen, which has now won five games in a row, now has 35 points and is on the promotion relegation place. Paderborn has five points fewer.

In an extremely varied game with dream goals and numerous twists and turns, Florent Muslija (15th minute / penalty kick, 38th) and Felix Platte with a goal almost from the center circle (57th) took Paderborn’s clear 3:1 lead out of it. Marvin Ducksch (35th) managed to make it 1-1 in the meantime. Romano Schmid (59′), Niclas Füllkrug (66′) and Ömer Toprak (86′) turned the game in favor of Werder. A goal was denied by both sides in the second half.