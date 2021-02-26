Every streak comes to an end. Eintracht Frankfurt fell in the Bundesliga for the first time so far this year And, in this way, it offers Bayer Leverkusen the possibility of cutting differences in the face of the fight for the Champions League positions. The team led by Adi Hütter took the lead in Bremen, but allowed Florian Kohfeldt’s men to come back from the game in the second half and They will end up adding three very important points that take you away from the critical zone of qualification in Germany.

The visiting team, pushed by the dynamic of good results, started the game with more impetus and came forward through André Silva, who added his 19th goal in the Bundesliga. Of course, the goal came preceded by a corner kick badly conceded to Frankfurt. However, after 20 minutes of dominance by the Hessian team, the eagles allowed the Hanseatic team get back into the game fullyAlthough he missed good chances through Rashica and Schmid.

Things changed in the second period. The local team went up a gear and managed to turn the scoreboard in a matter of a quarter of an hour. Two goals from Gebre Selassie and Sargent did justice on the scoreboard against Werder’s bravery and put Eintracht on the ropes. Hütter reacted and entered Jovic with 20 minutes remaining, but the loan of Real Madrid could not prevent a defeat which means a serious setback in the face of Eintracht’s aspirations to play in the Champions League.