Home page politics

Split

Bremen’s Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte and Reinhold Wetjen, state chairman of the SPD Bremen. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

After the election in Bremen, the SPD held several preliminary talks with possible coalition partners. So far she has ruled together with the Greens and the Left Party. It should stay that way as much as possible.

Bremen – The SPD state executive has spoken out in favor of continuing the government alliance with the Greens and the Left. Coalition talks are to be started with both parties, said Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte after a board meeting on Wednesday evening. In the election for the Bremen Parliament on May 14, the SPD got 29.8 percent.

The alliance of red-green-red in a state parliament, which is unique in West Germany, has existed since 2019. However, the Greens have been weakened by the election result. After 17.4 percent of the votes four years ago, this time they landed at 11.9 percent. The Left Party, on the other hand, roughly maintained its result at 10.9 percent (2019: 11.3 percent). dpa