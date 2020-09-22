The first matchday reminded Werder Bremen of the previous season. However, there should be no discussion about coach Florian Kohfeldt. Meanwhile, the club finds itself in a transfer backlog on the search for six – there are small hopes that Theodor Gebre Selassie will stay.
Already on the second match day of the new Bundesliga season there is an explosive duel for two clubs: Werder Bremen, who suffered a 4-1 defeat the previous weekend, must prove themselves against Schalke 04. Two clubs that want to achieve a trend-setting success. Another disappointment would mean a lot of unrest for both sides.
While the S04 is so far that the future of coach David Wagner is in danger without a positive result, Werder seems to want to keep calm anyway. “That won’t happen here,” says Clemens Fritz (via Weser courier), who works as the head of the licensing area and the scouting department. You don’t want to experience a coaching discussion, the 39-year-old makes it clear: “We’re all totally convinced of Florian and his work.” With a different attitude it would have been negligent to go into the new season with him – although that, see Schalke, doesn’t have to be too absurd.
“This is a game that is particularly watched,” continues Fritz, who is aware of the explosiveness of this game from an early age – after all, the failures have not only been a part of it since last weekend, but for a long time. Two teams will play against each other, “who haven’t had a lot of successes recently”. At Königsblau, Wagner already seems to be interested in his job, any successors have already been named. It shouldn’t get that far for Werder, but the focus has to be right: “It’s important that we only look at ourselves and not look at what’s going on at Schalke. […] We have to bring our performance to the field. Only that is important.”
An important aspect is the ongoing search for a new six. This topic has dominated the Weser for a long time, and Davy Klaassen and Maximilian Eggestein recently tried their hand at this role. At the game against Hertha BSC the need for action was shown again. However, the club is in a transfer backlog, and early action is almost impossible. “We can’t do anything right now. Therefore, nothing more may happen,” said Fritz (via image) to the location.
The transfer window is open until October 5th, but the longer you have to wait, the lower the likelihood of getting a candidate you are convinced of – after all, leaving the club would require action again. The sports director last spoke of a potential loan to tackle this challenge. Fritz, on the other hand, seems to distance himself from this idea: “We can’t take full risk now, get into debt and in the end still can’t find the one who fits in with the sport.”
A chance would arise from a possible farewell to Milot Rashica. The departure of the offensive player would wash a few million euros into the coffers, but this scenario is no longer as clear as it was supposed to be a few weeks ago. There seems to be an interested party in Aston Villa, but it is still unclear whether an agreement can be found.
Werder has significantly more hopes in view of the hoped-for whereabouts of Theodor Gebre Selassie. The 33-year-old is currently playing his last season for the Bundesliga club, his contract expires in summer 2021. He has been wearing the Bremen jersey for eight years now, a time in which he played over 261 competitive games. The plan is actually to return home, to the Czech Republic. The father of the family would like to enroll his son there and – in comparison – not leave the side.
The likelihood that this season will be his last for the club is “high”, he told the Weser courier. But, he left this gap open, “that can still change”. The football business is very fast moving, that’s for sure. Baumann apparently wants to take advantage of this chance, albeit a very small one: “Theo is an absolute phenomenon. The reliability with which he unleashes his performances and is available for every training session and game is extraordinary.”
He also described the right-back as a “very important player” and as a “fixed point in his position” that one would “very reluctantly” to lose. “We’ll have to wait and see if the thoughts change over the course of the season,” said the sports director, a little hopefully. Baumann declared that Gebre Selassie had made the basic plan of wanting to return to the Czech Republic as “legitimate”. Initially, the focus is on this season, but there should be final discussions within the next few months. Bremen needs certainty, would be happy to stay longer.
Leave a Reply