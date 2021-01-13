Nick Woltemade has still not made the important decision whether to extend his contract in Bremen, which expires in the summer. Those in charge hope that the young striker will stay on – he could become an important component of a new and above all younger team structure.
Those in charge at Werder Bremen have been raving about Nick Woltemade for months. The reason for this public commitment to him and his abilities has a reason: The young striker’s contract expires in the summer, i.e. at the end of the current season. So one hopes that the 13-time U17 national player of Germany will decide to stay.
So far there seemed to be no movement on this outstanding question. According to information from Deichstube However, a decision is imminent (via Weser courier). It is said that the 18-year-old used the time around the short Christmas break and around the turn of the year to decide for or against an extension. In January it should be clear whether the home grown boy (switched to youth at the age of eight) will continue to play for the club.
The clear goal of the 1.98 meter tall attacker: to gain a foothold in the Bundesliga and gradually establish himself in professional football. A move abroad is still not an issue despite existing inquiries, he considers this possibility too early. In Bremen he was able to take the first steps of his plan, but with only six league appearances in the current season, not with a lot of match practice. Because these prospects, which are too low, should not continue for too long, the players’ side should also check which potential other interested parties there could be within the domestic league.
Ultimately, however, it would be a surprise if he should turn his back on Werder next summer – this is also the conclusion of the corresponding report, as Woltemade should still feel very comfortable.
It would be important to stop the attacker not only because of his ability and the resulting perspective. In addition, he could and should be a generally important player for the future of the club if one or the other restructuring is carried out. One goal would be to make the team younger. Last season (together with Fortuna Düsseldorf – via kicker) the second oldest team in the German House of Lords. This season, despite the departures of Claudio Pizzaro (41), Nuri Sahin (31), Fin Bartels (33), Martin Harnik (33), Sebastian Langkamp (32) and other quite older players, they are “only” in seventh place ( via Ran).
Sooner or later you will (have to) part with players like Niklas Moisander, Theodor Gebre Selassie or Yuya Osako. More older players leave, so a new framework has to be built. A Nick Woltemade held in the medium to long term could be a young face for the next Werder years.
