From: Jens Kiffmeier

First the prognosis, then the extrapolation: After a long campaign, the Bremen election ends in 2023. Bovenschulte can maintain his office. Here the results.

Update from May 14, 10:24 p.m.: Now the first official extrapolation is there. The SPD clearly won the Bremen election in 2023 with 29.2 percent. The second strongest force was the CDU with 25.6 percent, as the state election authority announced on Sunday after the first counting results. The Greens can therefore count on 12 percent of the votes, the Left comes to 12.1 percent. So far, 9.3 percent have been determined for the angry citizens and 5.2 percent for the FDP. The counting will continue until a representative sample is reached, it said. According to the information, this is probably only the case after midnight. The provisional official final result should not be available until the middle of the week after the complicated counting has been completed.

Official extrapolation for the Bremen election: Returning officer confirms previous trend in election results

Updated May 14, 2023 at 6:48 p.m: The first projections for the Bremen election are there. According to the current forecast by infratest dimap, the SPD with Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte remains the strongest with 29.5 percent. The CDU took second place with Frank Imhoff (25.5 percent). Greens (12.5), left (10.5), angry citizens (10.5) and the FDP follow.

Extrapolation for the Bremen election: Andreas Bovenschulte makes the SPD the strongest force

First report from May 14, 2023, 5:24 p.m:Bremen – Andreas Bovenschulte against Frank ImhoffSPD versus CDU: Who is the winner in the Bremen election 2023? After weeks of election campaigning, the opponents are waiting for the result. A trend can already be seen in the first projections. But where is cheering and celebrating? And where are there long faces?

Bremen election 2023 extrapolation: when will the winner be determined?

In the current surveys on the Bremen election In 2023, there was always an advantage for the SPD around Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte. But his lead over his challenger Frank Imhoff (CDU) was only a razor-thin three percentage points. That’s why the incumbent mayor has been reticent about the prospects of his re-election in the past few days. Bovenschulte said he would be chosen until the end kreiszeitung.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. And surveys are not extrapolations.

Eagerly awaiting the first projection for the 2023 Bremen election: Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD). © Hans-Christian Dietrich/Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/Montage

When will the current projections for the Bremen election come out?

But when will the current projections come out? Polling stations will be open until 6 p.m. on Sunday (May 14). A few minutes later, the first forecasts for the outcome of the Bremen election will be available. These are based on data from opinion research institutes such as infratest dimap or the Wahlen research group. An official extrapolation from the returning officer of the citizenship election should not be made until around 9:30 p.m., which, in contrast to the TV forecasts, is based on a first partial count. However, it will take some time before all the votes in Bremen and Bremerhaven are finally counted. A provisional final result should be available on Monday at the earliest.

Bad news before extrapolation: turnout in Bremen election 2023 lower than 2019

In this respect, the campaigners around Bovenschulte and Imhoff need a little patience. There is first bad news even before the first projection: in the 2023 Bremen state elections, which you can follow in our live ticker for the Bremen elections, turnout seems to have fallen slightly. In the first six hours after the polling stations open, slightly fewer voters have their votes ballot submitted as 2019. At 4:00 p.m. the turnout was 44.9 percent, as the state election management announced. In the election four years ago, the figure at this time was 46.9 percent. The proportion of mail voter is not yet included. Their share is said to be very high this year.

The two-city state with Bremen and Bremerhaven has so far been led by a coalition of SPD, Greens and Left. In Bremen, the state parliament is elected every four years – unlike in the other federal states, where the electoral period is five years. (jkf)