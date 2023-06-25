Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Bremen’s new coalition government is in place. This became known from party circles. Andreas Bovenschulte continues to rule with red-green-red.

Bremen – Six weeks after the state elections in Bremen SPD, Greens and Left apparently put the continuation of their coalition on the track. The talks were “successfully ended” on Sunday (June 25), according to party circles. SPD state director Roland Pahl confirmed this.

Red-Green-Red in Bremen: Parties still have to agree – negotiations will soon present results

The state executives and party congresses now have to approve the coalition agreement. According to information from the dpa, the contract should be presented to the public as early as Monday at 11 a.m. The newly elected citizenship meets on Thursday for its constituent meeting. The election of the Senate is to follow in the week after.

The Bremen left confirmed and specified the timetable: “The negotiating commission is going home exhausted but satisfied”, tweeted the party. Tomorrow the contract will be presented to the public and at the party conferences at the weekend.”

The three parties have been governing together in Bremen since 2019. After winning the election on May 14, the SPD initially also explored the possibility of forming a coalition with the CDU, but then decided on a new version of the previous alliance.

Bremen coalition stands: SPD election winner Bovenschulte has decided

The SPD of Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte won the election clearly with 29.8 percent of the vote. The CDU around the challenger and previous President of the Parliament Frank Imhoff was the second strongest with 26.2 percent, ahead of the Greens with 11.9 percent and the Left with 10.9 percent.

The right-wing populist citizens in anger (BIW) came to 9.4 percent. With 5.1 percent, the FDP just managed to regain citizenship. (AFP/dpa/fn)