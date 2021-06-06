Hanover (dpa)

Marcus Anfang, the new coach of Werder Bremen, warned today that the road will not be paved with flowers for his team to return to the German Football League, after it was relegated to the second division last season.

In his official presentation to the media today, Anfang said: The first step is to accept that you are in second class now. You have to fight your way out of this class.

Anfang cited the Hamburg team, Bremen’s neighbor in northern Germany, who failed during three successive seasons to return to the first division after relegation. It seems that the competition in the second division will be fierce next season, with the presence of many prestigious teams such as Schalke, Hanover, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Nuremberg, in addition to Hamburg and Bremen.

Anfang said, “My league is very difficult. But it is also a big challenge to play a good role in this league.”

Anfang, who coached Darmstadt in the second division, did not hide his personal ambitions. “I will not hide the fact that my ambitions are the same as those of Werder Bremen,” he said.