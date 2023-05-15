The party headquarters in Berlin look at the result of the Bremen election. It would be good for the federal CDU if the SPD man Bovenschulte were to slow down the Greens with a grand coalition.

Appeared in “tandem”: The CDU’s top candidates for the state elections, Frank Imhoff and Wiebke Winter, at the election party on Sunday evening Image: dpa

Dhe election in Bremen and Bremerhaven may not be the most important this year, especially since not even one percent of the population in Germany was able to vote on Sunday – and many of those eligible to vote spent the day off elsewhere. Nevertheless, federal politics is looking very closely. Because this election was the last one before the endurance test in autumn. Then, in October, almost a quarter of those entitled to vote in Germany will be able to cast their votes in Hesse and Bavaria.

The SPD is happy about Bovenschulte

In the Willy-Brandt-Haus and in the Chancellery one could approach the state elections in Bremen and Bremerhaven with optimism. The polls saw the SPD ahead of the CDU. That should be confirmed on election day. The Social Democrats landed a few percentage points ahead of the CDU. Four years ago, the CDU was almost two points ahead of the SPD. However, since it failed to form a coalition at the time, Bremen remained in the hands of the SPD.