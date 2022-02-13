When it comes to Brembo, it should be remembered first of all that it is not just an Italian manufacturer of car brakes. It is a tech multinational that supplies an incredible number of companies, adapting seamlessly to both racing and everyday street products.

Il Sole 24 Ore speculates for the company a future increasingly aimed at artificial intelligence, advanced software, big data analysis. In practice it will come Sensify (year 2024). The new product combines calipers, discs and friction materials with digital technology and artificial intelligence to create a flexible platform that includes software, predictive algorithms and data management to control the brake system digitally. Furthermore, the lack of resistance between pads and discs minimizes emissions. This will be Brembo’s future: increasing the lightness of its systems (to better adapt to the challenges of the electric), reducing emissions, using more sustainable materials.

Brembo’s research and development ‘department’ has increased its efforts, and according to the business newspaper, the outlay will amount to 6-7% of revenues. The focus on the Asian continent will also be more important, with a doubling of its ‘weight’ with respect to the activities (which will remain substantially identical) on Europe and the Americas. Brembo in this period would have a lot to teach other companies in the auto sector that have turned all the blame for their negative results to the semiconductor crisis, to the increase in prices, to the pandemic. Indeed from 2020 until the beginning of 2022, Brembo was able to organize its materials supply chain, creating a sort of safety buffer to remedy closures or shortcomings of others; it also entered into long-term contracts for energy consumption, sheltering itself from indiscriminate increases.

To its advantage, however, it should be remembered that the luxury and premium car market, where it has a widespread presence, has not suffered too much from the consequences of Covid.