Brembo renews its commitment to China. The Italian multinational took advantage of the framework offered by the Italy-China Business Forum to recall that in over 20 years of presence in the Asian country it has made investments of around half a billion euros. A significant figure, but also justified by the fact that even today China is one of the three most important markets in the world in terms of revenue for the company together with North America and Germany.

Brembo’s numbers in China

And the numbers relating to last year make it clear how important China is in Brembo’s market economy: over half a billion euros in revenuemore than 2,500 people in the various companies of the group in five production sites, a distribution center and a research and development center distributed among the cities of Nanjing, Langfang, Jiaxing, Qingdao and Jinan.

The importance of the Chinese market

In China, as in the rest of the world, Brembo’s activities are dedicated to research and development, design and production of braking systems and components for cars, light commercial vehicles and motorcycles. The destination of all these components is not exclusively for original equipment, but also for the spare parts market, just as production for the domestic market is not only aimed at domestic but also foreign manufacturers.

Investments don’t stop

Brembo is planning to make new investments in China in the coming years, along the lines of what we have seen recently: two years ago, together with a local partner, the Italian multinational created a plant dedicated to the large-scale production of innovative brake pads for vehicles, while just last year a further expansion of the Nanjing plant was started to meet growing customer demand.