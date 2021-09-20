With the arrival of the Russian Grand Prix, Brembo celebrates a prestigious milestone, that of the 800 Grand Prix competed in Formula 1, also celebrated in the year of the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the historic Italian company, founded in 1961. The Brembo adventure in the World Championship it began in 1975 with the supply of brake discs only to Scuderia Ferrari, inaugurating a collaboration that has continued uninterrupted up to the present day. The debut in Formula 1 took place in the best way, with the conquest of the world title in 1975 with Niki Lauda at the wheel of the Ferrari 312T equipped with Brembo discs, success repeated later in 1977.

Brembo’s journey into Formula 1 tells of the evolution of sport and the innovation pursued in the development of braking systems. The Italian company was at the forefront of that evolutionary process that gradually introduced carbon brake discs in place of the previous cast iron components, addressing all the problems arising in terms of materials, temperatures, cooling and deformations. Emblematic in this regard is the comparison between the discs made in the last decade, representative of the rapidity of evolution in Formula 1. The brake discs made by Brembo in 2008 counted approximately 200 ventilation holes for cooling air circulation, while on the 2021 specifications the number has risen to 1280 units.

In time the Italian company has diversified and expanded its offer, realizing different specifications of brake discs according to the different types of circuit. The adaptation of the braking system to the track was the result of the growing engineering level achieved by contemporary Formula 1. The need does not arise only from the need to keep the operating temperatures of the discs in the optimal range of use of the system, but also to control the transfer of heat generated during braking, influencing its thermal management. From the initial supply of cast iron discs to the Scuderia di Maranello, Brembo has thus come to offer its customers six different specifications of carbon discs for the front axle and two for the rear, which differ in geometry, number and size of the cooling holes.

Over the course of the 800 Grands Prix held in Formula 1, the Italian company has extended its supply beyond just discs, progressively widening to include brake bells, calipers, pads and pumping elements. The study of the other components of the braking system proved to be inevitable, considering that with the progress of brake disc technology and braking performance, all the surrounding components have been subjected to ever higher thermal and mechanical stresses, thus placing Brembo and the whole world of Formula 1 in front of new challenges.

Among the milestones of Brembo’s presence in Formula 1, he stands out the creation of the first radial mount caliper in 1982, but most of all the absolute racing debut of the first monobloc caliper in 1988. The realization of a brake caliper from a single block of aluminum seemed a technologically impossible challenge, requiring a parallel development of new technologies and production tools as well as only the analysis of the component itself. Thanks to the advantages in terms of lightness and stiffness, the birth of the monobloc caliper marked a decisive moment for the world of car racing and road mobility.

Over the years, Brembo has renewed its commitment to Formula 1, reaching a collaborate directly with individual customer teams. Modern single-seaters are fitted with six-piston aluminum-lithium alloy calipers, but each has different characteristics depending on the team. The Italian company actively collaborates with the customer teams to independently create the braking system of each of them, based on the specific requests. In fact, there are stables that, in the development of the calipers, prefer a more conservative approach, enhancing stiffness at the expense of weight, while others opt for a different lightness-stiffness compromise.

While the development of Brembo products has given Formula 1 ever higher braking performance, vice versa the recent technological renewal of motorsport has pushed the Italian company to try its hand in new fields. Brembo’s field of expertise has thus expanded from brake discs to neighboring components, to then get to the study of Brake-by-Wire with the advent of turbo-hybrid single-seaters in 2014.

Brake-by-Wire, abbreviated to BBW, is the system that manages the various braking contributions acting on the rear wheels. In fact, with the arrival of hybrid power units, the regenerative braking exerted by the MGU-K electric generator was added to the action of the hydraulic system and the engine brake at the rear acting on the rear. Brembo therefore had to develop its own BBW, which currently equips four different teams, capable of guaranteeing a continuous and linear braking response according to the driver’s request, compensating for the various irregular and inconstant contributions between them. The realization of the Brake-by-wire has therefore pushed Brembo to produce new physical components, but also to develop a whole software part that has marked a generational change in braking systems.

With the celebration of the 800 Grand Prix milestone, curiosity arises about what the future challenges of the Italian company in Formula 1 will be. Immediately, Brembo is called upon to develop the components for the next generation of single-seaters expected in 2022. The transition to 18-inch rims, against the current 13, will lead to the use of discs with an increased diameter from 278 to 330 mm, but which by regulation may be equipped with cooling holes with a minimum diameter of 3 mm each, with related problems on the heat dissipation front.

Moving the time horizon even further forward, on horseback between 2025 and 2026 the debut of the new hybrid power units is expected, which will also influence the design of the braking system. It will in fact increase the importance of the electrical part, thus intensifying the regenerative braking and leading to an evolution of the Brake-by-wire. The BBW in particular could manage the braking on all four wheels and no longer only on the rear axle, if the hypothesis of the introduction of a second electric motor generator at the front is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Brembo is enjoying the celebrations of the 800 Grand Prix in Formula 1, during which it went from supplying the only Ferrari to equipping 8 of the current 10 teams on the grid. The adventure in Formula 1 is full of anecdotes that testify to the value of the products of our local company, which have become one of the symbols of the quality of Made in Italy in the world. It stands out for example the story concerning Ayrton Senna, according to which the Brazilian champion, just arrived in McLaren, expressly wanted the Brembo brakes with which he had been at ease during the years of his stay in Lotus.

The palmares accumulated by Brembo counts 455 successes, equal to 57% of the Grand Prix disputed, of which 186 won together with Ferrari, outlining an all-Italian combination. And he is one of the greatest riders in the history of the Cavallino, Michael Schumacher, to hold the records of Grand Prix disputed with Brembo brakes (307), of victories (91) and of podiums (155). The Italian company has also conquered 26 drivers ‘world championships and 30 constructors’ titles.

In Sochi, the world champion Circus will be able to pay tribute to Brembo, which thanks to its assiduous commitment to sport has contributed to exponentially increasing the performance and safety of the cars at the same time. In Russia, the Formula 1 adventure will reach the threshold of 800 Grand Prix, during which Brembo has progressively placed itself alongside other companies such as Pirelli, Dallara, Ferrari, Maserati, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini and Ducati which have contributed to to spread motoring Italy in the world.