The Monte Carlo Rally inaugurates the new WRC season, which will once again see protagonists Toyota, Hyundai and Ford. Among those present at the starting line is once again the name of Brembo, which confirms its widespread presence in every discipline of motorsport, from the track to dirt, from two to four wheels. The Italian company in particular will ensure an almost complete supply of the braking system to M-Sport, including discs, calipers, master cylinders and pedals, with the sole pads excluded, while Hyundai will purchase discs, calipers and pumping elements. On the eve of the Monte Carlo Rally, Brembo offers an overview of the challenges for the design of braking systems in the World Rally Championship, which are radically different from those used on the track.

Firstly, it must be considered how the WRC special stages place the cars in front of extremely varied driving scenarios, going from the torrid heat of Mexico to the winter temperatures of Monaco and Sweden, without neglecting the more traditional asphalt tests. The grip of the tires is consequently extremely variable and with it the maximum decelerations reached under braking, closely connected to the thermal powers and temperatures of the system. Brembo supplies the teams aluminum pliers, whose temperatures must not exceed 180°C. Otherwise, the risk is to bring the internal fluid to a boil, with consequent evaporation and a pedal which, going to act on a liquid-gaseous mixture, is spongy and with a long stroke, with the extreme scenario of complete loss of the brakes. For the same reason, the choice of brake pads is also particularly delicate. A compound with more bite guarantees a quicker response from the brakes to the pedal, but the violent decelerations translate into an increase in temperatures, recalling the risk of the fluid boiling.

As for the discs, carbon ceramic brakes are not used in the World Rally Championship instead protagonists in track competitions, for a double reason. The carbon-ceramic material is in fact particularly fragile and in a discipline in which the cars are continually subjected to leaps, impacts and close encounters with stones, the risk of breaking the discs is high. Equally limiting are the operating temperatures, as carbon-ceramic discs need a precise thermal range to perform at their best. The Rally1 thus adopt cast iron brake discs, whose optimum temperature fluctuates between 450°C and 600°C, contrary to the carbon brakes of the Formula 1 which, thanks to the grip given by the asphalt and the high aerodynamic load, can reach 1000°C. For dirt and snow rallies, the cars are fitted with 300 mm diameter and 25.4 mm thick discs on both axles. On asphalt however, where greater grip allows for greater braking performance, the diameter of the discs supplied by Brembo is getting wider, rising to 370 mm for the front and 355 mm for the rear. Furthermore, at the front, the teams can choose between a lighter configuration, with a thickness of 25.4 mm, or a more conservative one with a width of 30 mm, with the choice depending on the braking intensity of the special stages. In Monte Carlo, for example, the lighter version is preferred, considering how low temperatures and poor grip on the icy roads of the Côte d’Azur limit the severity of the braking system.

Brembo, on the other hand, underlines how the toughest rallies for the plant are Italy, Croatia, Japan and Mexico. The American event is considered the most demanding of all, due to the numerous braking operations performed on the downhill. Before that, however, the WRC is awaited by the inaugural stage in Monte Carlo, as always characterized by a unique charm that makes it one of the most followed motorsport events in the world.