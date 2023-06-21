Brembo, yet another flight abroad. Here’s what actually changes

continues the escape abroad of important Italian brandsthis time it’s up to Brembo. The company announced the change of registered officethe offices will move to Holland. The Curno-based company, leader in braking systems, follows in the footsteps of Campari, Cementir, Ferrari and Media for Europe (Mediaset), by moving its registered office to Amsterdam. The operation – reports Quattroruote – does not affect the current structure of the Bergamo-based company in any way: the tax office remains in Italyshares will continue to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and the leaders have assured that there will be no “reorganization of operational activities and people, who will continue to operate without interruption” in our country. The company is preparing to acquisitions or mergers.



“Brembo – assures the executive chairman Matteo Tiraboschi – intends to continue to grow and remain competitive, to always be a protagonist in a global automotive market undergoing great transformation. This operation allows us to adopt a more flexible share capital structure and therefore more consistent with the company’s future development strategy. However, the operation does not affect the business, the identity, culture and presence of Brembo in Italy and in the areas of the world where we operate. Brembo will keep its own tax office in Italy. All production and commercial sites will operate continuously. For the organization, people and management of the company, nothing will change and we will remain listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. Italy in particular it is, and will also be in the future, the strategic priority for Brembo”.

