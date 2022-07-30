The first half of 2022 brings only good news for Brembo. The multinational leader in the development and production of braking systems ended the first half with record growth compared to the same period last year: turnover of 1,746.5 million euros, up by 28.3% and 19.3 % at constant exchange rates and perimeter, EBITDA of 305.3 million euros, equal to 17.5% of revenues, e net profit up by 17.3%. Important figures therefore, which concerned all the segments in which Brembo operates.

From this point of view, the auto sector showed growth of 27.6%, while applications for motorcycles were up by 44.3%, those for commercial vehicles by 17.4% and those for competitions by 24.2% compared to the first half of 2021. TO geographic level, sales increased in Italy by 15.9%, in Germany by 27.5%, in France by 10.1%, while they decreased by 3.4% in the United Kingdom. As for the North American market, which includes the United States, Mexico and Canada, the group confirmed its growth by 49.8%, while the South American market, which includes Brazil and Argentina, rose by 44.9%. As for the other markets, India recorded an increase of 30.9% and China of 24.6%, while Japan decreased by 25.6%.

“The important results of the first half approved today by the Board of Directors are the result of a method and a long-term strategy of the entire Brembo team which, even in such a complex context, has shown strong commitment, giving continuity to the performances of the first three months of the year – stated Matteo Tiraboschi, president of Brembo – The company’s focus remains on the highest quality of service offered to customers and the innovation of our solutions. The recent joint venture announced with a leading group in the production of high-tech braking components goes precisely in this direction, an operation that strengthens us in a segment that is as important to us as the aftermarket. Even if the constantly changing geopolitical and macroeconomic scenarios require us to be cautious, the solid position of Brembothe significant results seen so far and the encouraging signals we receive from our reference market give us confidence for the rest of the year “.