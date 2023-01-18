Brembo expands its headquarters, the new building was designed by architect Richard Meier

Bremboa leading Italian company in the development and production of braking systems for vehiclesexpands its headquarters at Red Kilometer Of Stezzanoin the province of Bergamoacquiring the spaces of Italcementi. The modern building, located at the north end of the Red Kilometerwas designed by the architect Richard Meier and built in 2012. The entire complex of which the structure is part extends over a total area of ​​23,000 square metres.

“The growth of Brembo it will continue to attract new talent, said Matteo Woodslingersexecutive chairman of Brembohence the decision to expand our headquarters, which can only look to Bergamo and al Red Kilometer. A place that is part of our history, where many realities coexist that care about research and innovation at the highest levels. Here we have solid roots and this investment will further strengthen the deep relationships we have with our territory”.

Brembo will continue to maintain its current spaces at red kilometre, where there are offices and research laboratories. The purchase of the complex of Italcementi is expected to be completed by 2023.

