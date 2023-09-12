Brembo confirms itself among the companies Italian companies in expansion: together with SGL Carbon agreed to expand the production capacity of their joint venture, Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes (BSCCB), investing approx 150 million euros until 2027. This project foresees an increase of more than 70% in the production of the sites Meitingen in Germany e Stezzano (BG) in Italy. Two new factories will be built at the SGL Carbon headquarters in Meitingen and the production areas will be expanded in Stezzano. The first stone will be laid in the autumn.

Brembo, an expanding company

Brembo’s new investment involves the construction of two new factories in Meitingen at the headquarters of SGL Carbonwith a total surface area of ​​approx 8,500 m²and the installation of new production systems, with the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for the autumn.

Brembo carbon ceramic brake disc

TO Stezzano, the investment will involve a expansion of production areas of approximately 4,000 m² in existing factories in Kilometro Rosso Innovation District and the introduction of new production systems.

This expansion will allow Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes to meet the growing demand for carbon ceramic discsespecially in the premium and consumer segments luxury of the automotive industry, where high braking performance is essential.

Brembo expansion and shareholders

Lexpansion of a company like Brembo will certainly have a positive impact on existing shareholders and potential share buyersboth in terms of opportunity. Growth opportunities, the expansion of a company can lead to growth in revenue and profits, which can be positive for Brembo shareholders. When a company successfully expands into new markets or introduces successful new products and services, it could increase the value of its stock, leading to an increase in the stock price and higher dividends for shareholders. Opportunities for Potential Investors: Expanding a company could represent an attractive investment opportunity in a company like Brembo that has a strong solid strategy.

Brembo in the World

Brembo operates in 15 countries on 3 continents. Overall Brembo can count on 9 research laboratories, 31 production sites and commercial offices through which it sells its products in over seventy countries around the world.

Kilometro Rosso Innovation District Brembo in Stezzano

The company counts on the collaboration of over 15,000​ employees, approximately 10% of which are engineers and product specialists. The head office is in Italy in Stezzanoin the province of Bergamo.

“I am proud of our joint venture and the strong collaboration that has developed between the two companies – declares the President of the Board of Directors of BSCCB SpA, Martin Gruhlke – we have shared skills and capabilities and this expansion confirms our winning strategy.

President of the Board of Directors of BSCCB SpA, Martin Gruhlke

BSCCB is a great team that continues to work hard for our future success. Thanks to this expansion, we consolidate our role as a reliable partner, satisfying our customers’ demand for high-quality products.”

Photos of Brembo brake discs and calipers

Read also,

👉 Brembo Upgrade Sport, GT and Pista brake kit

👉 Fake Brembo brake calipers, how to recognize them

👉 The history of Brembo

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK