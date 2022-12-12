Usually when you talk about colored brakes it’s about the calipers, but this time it’s about the pads. Brake manufacturer Brembo comes with green brake pads. And no, the blocks are not an alternative to the green brake stuff from competitor EBC, but the color is about durability. For the time being, they only supply the blocks for two-wheelers.

Brembo calls the new blocks ‘Greenance’ (a combination of the words green and performance). Ultimately, Brembo only wants to supply these sustainable blocks for two-wheelers. We quietly assume that Brembo will also introduce green brake pads for cars, but for now they will stick to motorcycles and scooters.

The Brembo Greenance brake pad

The brake pads are better for Mother Nature because they are made without the use of copper, nickel, antimony and asbestos and methane gas. The manufacturer says that they want to save 176 tons of CO2 emissions with the new blocks. They also have to perform better and last longer than the old blocks. So all good news.

As icing on the cake, Brembo no longer uses glue for these blocks to attach the friction material to the metal back plate. All chemical means have been replaced by a kind of brackets. Other manufacturers have also switched to this so-called ‘mechanical connection’. At EBC, for example, the blocks wanted to come loose from the metal back plate. Not fun.