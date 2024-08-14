Brembo Board of Directors, International Shareholders “Put the Brakes” on Salaries

The big international funds have clearly rejected the salaries that the Brembo board of directors has already given itself and that it will want to give itself this year, the leading group in braking systems headed by the New Fourb of Alberto Bombassei.



This can be discovered by reading the minutes recently filed of the Brembo shareholders’ meeting held in recent months. In fact, if the 2023 budget and the dividend payment were voted with “Bulgarian” percentages this was not the case when shareholders were called to express their opinion on the agenda items relating to remuneration policies for the 2024 financial year. and the compensation paid last year to the board, top managers and board of auditors.

Here, only 64 members were in favor, but they held 71% of the voting rights, almost entirely expressed by over 69% of the rights held by Bombassei’s company, thanks to the “increased” vote.

Instead, 337 shareholders voted against, all expression of international funds, which represented 13.5% of the voting rights not having “increased” titles.

Last year the president of Brembo Matthew Tiraboschi has collected 2.6 million euros between fixed and variable and the CEO Daniel Schillaci 3.2 million between fixed and variable.