Brembo, for the first time over two billion in the semester

Brembo closes the first half of the year with revenues of over two billion euros (2,004 million), up 2.8% compared to the first half of last year. Net profit stands at 156.3 million, down 6.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. The gross operating margin (EBITDA) rises to 351.4 million, up 2.1% compared to the first half of last year. Investments stand at 186.5 million. In the half-year, the automotive sector grew by 4.3%, motorcycle applications by 1%, and racing by 3.8%. Commercial vehicles fell by 6.1%. At a geographical level, sales fell in Italy by 1.7%, while they grew in Germany by 1.7%, in France by 7.3%, and in the United Kingdom by 20.5%. The North American market (United States, Mexico and Canada) grew by 0.4%, while the South American market (Brazil and Argentina) fell by 4.6% (-4.5% at constant exchange rates). India grew by 21.1% and China by 7.2%. For the full year 2024, Brembo expects to close the year with “moderate revenue growth, maintaining percentage margins in line with those of 2023,” a note explains.