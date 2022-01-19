Home page politics

Kai Hartwig

Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik provoked in court with the Nazi salute and a right-wing sign. © Ole Berg-Rusten/dpa

Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik has been serving his sentence for more than ten years. He has now applied for parole. A psychiatrist warns urgently against him.

Oslo – More than ten years ago, brutal attacks in the government district of Oslo and on the island of Utøya shook Norway. The brutality with which assassin Anders Behring Breivik killed a total of 77 people for right-wing extremist and Islamophobic motives had caused horror around the world

The Telemark District Court has been hearing since Tuesday (January 18) whether convicted mass murderer Breivik can be released. In the summer of 2012, the now 42-year-old received the maximum sentence of 21 years in custody with a minimum term of ten years.

Norway: Utøya killer Breivik requests parole – psychiatrist still thinks he is dangerous

When the minimum sentence expired, Breivik exercised his right to apply for parole. Probably the most important witness in the process is psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist, who has accompanied the Norwegian murderer for many years. She still thinks Breivik is extremely dangerous. “He’s not consistent in what he says. And that’s why you can’t trust him,” Rosenqvist said during the court hearing.

Your assessment of Breivik, who now calls himself Fjotolf Hansen, has not changed since the first two reports in 2012 and 2013. Therefore, one cannot know what he will do in the event of a possible release from prison on probation. Rosenqvist found that not even he knew this himself.

The psychiatrist’s testimony is likely to further diminish Breivik’s previously low prospects of being granted parole. During his appearance in court on the first day of the trial (January 18), the Norwegian provoked the Nazi salute and held up a note with a right-wing extremist message. Judge Dag Bjørvik put an end to that. “Breivik, stop the poster now! I do not condone such things here under the prosecutor’s office,” he called out to the convicted murderer.

“The main diagnosis is that he has an antisocial and narcissistic personality and that he is self-aggrandizing,” Rosenqvist said. “One has yesterday (Tuesday, January 18; editor’s note) get a glimpse of what his universe looks like.”

Norway: Mass murderer Breivik complains about harsh prison conditions on appeal

Breivik also complained about his own prison conditions. He lacks social contacts, he said during a questioning by defender Øystein Storrvik. They treat him like an animal, Breivik complained. He is exposed to humiliation every single day.

Meanwhile, the court hearing is expected to last until Thursday (January 20). A decision as to whether Breivik’s parole application will be successful or not will be made at a later date. The court’s decision could possibly be announced as early as a week later. (kh)