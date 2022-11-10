Germany should turn to Ukraine in order to close the hole in the country’s budget. Such an anti-crisis solution was proposed by readers Breitbart in the comments to the publication of November 9.

The article reports that the losses of Germany against the backdrop of problems in the energy sector are estimated at more than $100 billion. This is evidenced by the results of a study by the IFO analytical center. Thus, according to forecasts, losses for 2022 will amount to about $64 billion, to this amount are added last year’s $35 billion and expected losses due to rising gas prices next year.

Experts admit that Germany’s current problems are mainly related to the refusal to cooperate with the Russian Federation and the imposition of sanctions as a response to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. In addition, Kyiv’s support is costly for Berlin.

“Let them borrow some money from Ukraine,” suggested one of the commentators.

Another user noted that former US President Donald Trump warned of such a scenario, but the German government did not see fit to heed.

Earlier, on November 7, it became known that electricity bills in Europe reached a record level, despite government support. According to energy consultancy VaasaETT Ltd, the average retail price of gas in the European Union (EU) and the UK was nearly 18 euro cents ($0.18) per kilowatt-hour in October, more than double that of the same month last year.

On November 3, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party, Stefan Keuter, said that the refusal of Germany and other European countries from Russian energy resources affects the entire world market and leads to an increase in poverty. He also expressed the opinion that green technologies will not solve the energy crisis either in Germany or in the EU as a whole.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the West’s misguided energy policy over a number of previous years had led to the energy crisis in Europe.

Many EU countries, including Germany, faced rising energy and food prices after the imposition of sanctions against Russia. The collective West has stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation in connection with the conduct of a special operation to protect Donbass. However, the imposed restrictions have already led to serious consequences for the entire global economy.

