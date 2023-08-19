The sports director of Cartagena raised his voice this Friday night after the team’s defeat in Andorra (3-2). In statements to ‘Onda Regional’, Manuel Sánchez Breis confirmed the probable departure of Datkovic to Saudi Arabia and hoped to announce signings this weekend. Likewise, the albinegro manager gave his opinion on the continuous criticism and accusations made by a sector of the fans, on social networks, towards the work they do at the club.

On Wednesday afternoon, the center-back Datkovic sent an “irrejectable” offer to Efesé, initially from Saudi Arabia. The proposal could be for two seasons, at a rate of around one million euros each, according to what LA VERDAD learned. It is more than triple what he charges at Cartagena: around 300,000, which will free up a necessary salary mass to face the market. The club works with a tight belt and with a modest budget, since the last year it closed with losses of 800,000 euros.

On Thursday, Datkovic declined to travel to Andorra with the rest of his teammates to resolve his future. «When someone like him tells you that he has an irresistible offer, the offer of his life, what can you do about that? We have two options: fuck the footballer or fight to get some money. We would like him to stay.” Breis did not rule it out, but confirmed that Efesé will receive not very large financial compensation and that he is looking for the “best substitute” possible on the market.

“We’re not going anywhere”



The club celebrates a month without announcing signings. This absence of news has filled the social networks with criticism of the board and numerous accusations about an alleged sale of the club. Breis wanted to clarify everything in statements to ‘Onda Regional’. «Nobody thinks that the project is over. Neither Paco nor I are going anywhere or working for another club, like other bullshit I’ve heard these days.

The sports director recalled the trajectory of Cartagena during the eight years of management, from caressing Third to being already immersed for the fourth season in a row in Second; and that they leave “every day until the last drop of sweat to try to improve the project.” He assured that the real objective is “to continue in Second, never set foot in Second B” and “this year, the next, the next or one day” to reach First.

Cartagena has faced the league start very diminished due to the lack of players. There are only 14 professional records from the first team, there are up to 11 free slots and the subsidiary players are common on a day-to-day basis. So much so that the coach must be careful not to fall into the wrong alignment, like last night in Andorra. For now, the first two games have ended in defeat.

In this regard, Breis appreciated the effort of the players that currently exist. And he announced that “there are operations very close to closing, to materializing, and hopefully this weekend we can announce them.” Efesé’s next appointment is on Friday 25 (Cartagonova, 9:30 p.m.) against Levante.