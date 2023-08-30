The Cartagena has “open operations” to close in the last 48 or 24 hours of the market. Whether or not all the pieces fit into the squad will depend, in part, on the release of Toni Datkovic’s salary bill. The Croatian’s non-departure to Saudi Arabia has the club “tied hand and foot” to move more freely in the search for players.

“We are looking for something that improves us. If we get it, and we can afford it, we’ll shut it down. If not, we have enough resources to fight face to face with any team in the category. We hope to close the market well, that nothing strange happens and to see what also happens with the Datkovic thing, “said the sports director, Manuel Sánchez Breis, on Wednesday in the presentation of Tomás Alarcón.

Releasing a salary of more than 300,000 euros on time (before Friday at 11:59 p.m.) can be key so that the sports commission can sign several more pieces or, on the other hand, they are reduced to a number less than desired. “There is something open. They are not easy operations and in the case of reaching an agreement, they will give us a hand. As of today, nothing is closed.”

Alcalá and Umaro, without registering



Cartagena currently has 21 players in the first team and 19 of the 25 covered professional files. At the moment, the center-back Pedro Alcalá and the winger Umaro Embaló have not yet been registered. But Breis, has questions from LA VERDAD, assumed that “they will be on Saturday (La Cerámica, 9:00 p.m.) against Villarreal.”