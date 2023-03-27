In fact, the former Nerazzurri full-back inadvertently sent a video in which his topless partner is also filmed

Former Inter player Andy Brehme slipped on the web as he rarely did on the pitch. In fact, the former Nerazzurri full-back inadvertently sent a video in which his topless partner is also filmed. The video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views. Brehme regularly submits videos to a portal specializing in celebrity birthday wishes, which are personalized and sent to fans via WhatsApp.

During one of these recordings in his holiday apartment on Lake Garda, Brehme was disturbed shortly before the end by the entrance of his partner, Susanne Schaefer, who was topless at the time. The world champion from Italia ’90 turned around without interrupting the recording, and ‘Mrs. Brehme’ also ended up in the video.

The couple took the incident ironically. “We laugh about it, and I make fun of Andy, my social media expert”the former international’s partner told Bild. “Now the whole world knows what an amazing wife I have! It shouldn’t have happened, but I can only laugh about it. In the future, Susanne better film it…”, commented Brehme. See also F1 | A rookie will have to run in two FP1s for each team

March 27, 2023 (change March 27, 2023 | 16:32)

