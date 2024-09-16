Sea or mountains? Both. Summer or winter? Both. In Bregenz, the capital of the Austrian region of Vorarlberg, there is no question. This small town with barely 30,000 inhabitants dips its toes in the Bodensee or Lake Constanceone of the largest in Europe, a true inland sea. And behind it, the Alps, big words. But what it is most proud of is being a Cultural Citya cultural bastion at a crossroads where Austria, Switzerland and Germany meet. Its opera and music festivals, its architecture that is both traditional and avant-garde, its alpine traditions – such as the joyful descent from the alps of cows dressed as Drag Queensat the end of summer—their sybaritic tables, those are their trump cards.

Many people go through the urban bustle without realizing that, above, there lurks a Oberstadt or the upper town. With its walls and gates, its ancient castle, its small squares and ornamental fountains whose water is so fresh that you can drink it. At the top of the hill, the Tower of Saint Martin, with a record-breaking onion dome, hides medieval frescoes and a small museum. This haughty enclosure, which some foolish cyclists climb up, is an oasis of calm and freshness, a prize reserved for the wise and brave.

More information

Atmosphere at the Kornmarktplatz in Bregenz (Austria). Pavel Dudek (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

The lower town also has some attractions hidden in the middle of the pedestrian bustle. Such as the baroque parish church of St. Gallen, the chapel of St. John of Nepomuk or the terrace of Wunderbarthe trendy place. The core of the lower city is concentrated around Kornmarktplatz, with buildings that alternate between tradition and avant-garde. Traditional lines appear in the Town Hall or Post Office. Innovation explodes in the Kunsthaus or “house of art” by architect Peter Zumthor. A glass cube that is not really a museum, but a versatile space for hosting important temporary exhibitions. Next to this building is the Vorarlberg Theatre and Museum, which has expanded its traditional design with a postmodern construction? The interior is a kind of Wikipedia for everything related to the region. With a highly educational touch, it seems more like a classroom than a museum.

Exterior of the Kunsthaus or “house of art” by architect Peter Zumthor, in Bregenz. volkerpreusser / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

The atmosphere on the lake shore is very different. Cruises leave from the port to see riverside towns such as Lindau in Bavaria or Friedrichshafen, from where the big-bellied zeppelins take off and also sail across the lake, but from the air. The lakeside promenade – one could shamelessly call it a promenade – is the liveliest part. A shaded showcase for listening to street music, having an ice cream or a soft drink, and dodging the flood of people who flock to the facilities of the lake. Festival game The Bregenz Opera Festival is one of the most famous festivals in the world. The stage floats on the water. The audience seats safely on the shore. It takes months to set up and take down each performance, so the same opera is performed for two summers in a row. The system for making the singers heard as if in a hall, without microphones under the chin, is a patented invention (BOAS, Bregenz Open Acoustic System). The first festival took place in 1946. Since 1980, the stage has been set up on the water. The orchestra plays in an indoor auditorium, which serves as a shelter for the winter programmes. Needless to say, the musical life is very intense, regardless of the season.

The stage set for the opera ‘Der Freischuetz’ for the 79th Bregenz Festival in July. Jan Hetfleisch (GETTY IMAGES)

Exploring the surroundings

The area near Bregenz is the so-called Bregenzerwald, a mountainous and wooded territory dotted with alpine villages scattered between ever-green and lush slopes. Like Schwarzenberg, a small community that presents itself as Cultural City thanks to two eminent figures. The first is the romantic composer Franz Schubert. Since 1976, the festival has been held here twice a year. schubertiadsintimate and select music days. The same as in the nearby town of Hohenems, where in addition They have a museum dedicated to the musician. The echo of the schubertiads It is such that it has spread to distant places; in Spain, the Girona municipality of Vilabertran celebrates these musical days in September.

View of the villages of Au and Schoppernau in the Bregenzerwald. Zoonar / Alamy / CORDON PRESS

The wooden auditorium in Swarzenberg bears the name of Angelika Kauffmann, the other illustrious figure of this town. Although the painter was born – by accident – ​​in the Swiss Grisons, it is in Swarzenberg where the family farm (now a museum) is located, and where she painted, at the age of 14, an apostolate and the main altar of the parish. Kauffmann is an example of a free and empowered woman in the male-dominated universe of the 18th century. She was a friend of Goethe, travelled to Florence, Rome, Venice and London, where she founded the Royal Academy of Arts together with Reynolds and other artists. She devoted herself, above all, to portraiture, and maintained her independence as a painter and as a woman, in a world forbidden to women.

Perhaps following in its footsteps, in the delightful village of Hittisau a restaurant opened in 2000. Women’s Museum unique in the country. Notable for its architecture, but above all for the quality of its temporary exhibitions. In Hittisau there are a handful of wooden buildings that attract the attention of experts, for their mix of traditional materials and shapes and avant-garde design. And another surprise, in such a small community: the exquisite tables of hotels like the Krone or the Schiff.

Also in the almost adjacent Krumbach the Gasthof Adler It is a gastronomic sanctuary. But what has made this town famous are its Landbus stops, the rural bus line. They held a competition among famous architects, who ended up designing seven of them. The one by the Spaniard Antón García Abril (son of the great composer of the same name, now deceased) is very convincing. The one by the Japanese Sou Fujimoto is beautiful, but not at all functional – his name reminds us of the award-winning film Perfect Daysby Win Wenders, with a similar initiative for public toilets in TokyoLandbusUnlike the Japanese competition, in Krumbach the intention was better than the result.

The bus stop in Krumbach designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto. Georg Berg (Alamy / CORDON PRESS)

Speaking of design, a visit to Andelsbuch, whose Werkraum or creative crafts workshop would put IKEA to shame. In Riefensberg there is a small workshop-museum dedicated to traditional clothing, distinguished by UNESCO as an intangible heritage of humanity. From the black Juppe The Spanish courtiers and their morbid fondness for mourning are to blame for the stiff linen skirts. In Au you can see another small museum about the Baroque builders of churches and monasteries, who came out in droves from this town.

But in Au there is something that can serve as an unbeatable finishing touch to this Alpine foray: a double cable car takes you to a high station, with good food and live music. Who said that Austrians are boring? And above all: the views from the wide platform-terrace are breathtaking. A 360-degree panorama with peaks that know no borders, and that go from the two thousand to the three thousand and even some four thousand lagging behind. Always with snow, little or all. A wonder that can overcome all words. Scream or be silent? Both.

Subscribe here to the The Traveler’s newsletter and find inspiration for your next trips on our accounts Facebook, X and Instagram.