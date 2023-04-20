The tragedy of April 13th

Last Thursday, during a test session in Croatia to prepare for the next round of the World Rally Championship, Craig Breen died in an accident. The news has clearly shaken the whole world of motorsport, first and foremost the Hyundai team, of which the Irishman has been a part of since this season. The 33-year-old from Sielverue was facing provincial road 2201 in Lobor, a small town in the Krapina and Zagorje regions, when he lost control of his car, impacting violently against a pole. His co-driver James Fulton was unhurt.

The official dynamics of the accident

To clarify in detail what happened was Cyril Abiteboulhead of the Hyundai Motorsport team, through a press release: “Craig was participating in the pre-event test in Croatia. The road was slippery and the car went off the road at a relatively low speed, but made contact with a wooden fence. A post from this fence entered the passenger compartment through the driver’s side window. The course was immediately closed and the medical team rushed to the scene. James Fulton was unhurt in the crash and our hearts are with him as we are doing everything we can to support him at this difficult time. Craig was transported to the hospital from the crash site, but as far as can be determined so far, he died instantly“.

The transalpine manager then continued: “Hyundai Motorsport and the FIA ​​are working together to look into all aspects of the incident. As far as we know now, no problems have been found with any element of the car, tires or safety equipment. The local police have compiled a report of what happened.”

Breen’s funeral

In Ferrybank’s Sacred Heart Church last Breen’s funeral was held on April 18. The funeral procession left from the home of the Irish driver, preceded by the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth, accompanied by Coldplay’s song ‘Yellow’. The funeral ceremony was attended by a large number of family members, friends and simple fans. The coffin was later wrapped in the Irish standard and was interred in Saint Killian Cemetery. Abiteboul recalled: “Craig was buried yesterday and it was a really difficult time for all of us. The emotions are still fresh and there is still a lot of pain for him, who was an incredible person, as a teammate, driver and friend. In addition to the Irish colors livery, there are several initiatives in place to honor Craig over the coming weekend. There is a condolence book in our hospitality that everyone will be invited to sign. It will then be delivered with the family.”