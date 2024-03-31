Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media has purchased the MotoGP rights for four billion, according to a reliable source. Will there now be shared weekends for the premier classes on two and four wheels?

A blepper of a super deal is imminent in the world of motorized sports. It's been up in the air for a while, but Sky News now reports that Liberty Media has purchased the MotoGP rights from current rights holder Dorna. The deal is reportedly worth 4 billion euros and Liberty CEO Greg Maffei will officially announce this next week. At least that is what the news publication, which is close to the heat in motor and car racing via Sky Sports F1, claims.

It is a special deal in several respects. And for that we have to go back in the history of F1 and MotoGP rights. After all, our very own Bernie Ecclestone sold the F1 rights to CVC Capital in 2006. But there was a sore point for CVC. At that time they owned the MotoGP rights. But the all-powerful European Union decided that it was undesirable for one party to have both the premier class of motorsport and the premier class of motorsport. So CVC sold the MotoGP rights at the time… for 500 million Euro.

In 2016, Liberty Media then bought the F1 rights for approximately 8 billion euros. And now also the MotoGP rights for 4 billion euros. In the meantime, valuations of sports teams and leagues have skyrocketed. After all, just like in the latter days of the Roman Empire, bread and circuses are the most important things these days. Some time ago it was rumored that Saudi Arabia wanted to buy the F1 rights for 20 billion.

Apparently there is now no longer any objection from the EU about lack of competition. And with that, the investors from 2006 are coming in hard. Their investment has grown times eight in 18 years. That is not quite the return of bitcoin, but still quite good. An interesting detail is that a Canadian pension fund owned a large part of the rights (via Dorna). So those retirees (or the managers of their money) are coming in at a great pace.

There are already wild rumors on the internet. There are circuits that MotoGP visits (Losail, COTA, Circuit de Catelunya, Silverstone, Red Bull Ring) where F1 also competes. And circuits where F1 used to visit that MotoGP visits (Buddh, Portimao, Sepang). In theory, this offers possibilities. A MotoGP race on the same day at the same location as an F1 race? The explosion of speed would probably only be matched by the exploding heads of fans trackside…

Or do you not feel like allowing those motorcycle mice into the elite world of Max fans? Let us know in the comments!

