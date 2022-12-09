The maximum speed in Amsterdam will be reduced to 30 km/h.

It has been in the air for a long time, but the moment has arrived: the maximum speed in Amsterdam is going to 30 km/h. That reports NH News. Various parties have been trying for some time to lower the maximum speed. In many areas, a speed of 50 km/h is allowed.

That is too fast, according to the municipality. They have done research and it turns out: two thirds (67%) of the inhabitants of Amsterdam experience traffic as (very) unsafe. No fewer than 83% believe that speeding leads to unsafe situations. Not only that, last year there were twenty fatalities and eight hundred injured. Reasons enough for the municipality to do something about it.

Amsterdam lowers speed limit

What will actually happen? From December 2023 (that is exactly next year) the speed will be reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h on 80% of the roads. The intention is that the reduction of the maximum speed in Amsterdam will result in a reduction of 20 to 30 percent.

The new maximum speed in Amsterdam applies to all cars, but not (always) to public transport. Trams are allowed to run at a maximum speed of 50 km/h. Where possible, buses may also drive at 50 km/h. However, if there is no separate lane for the buses, they must also adhere to the new speed limit. Strangely enough, they don’t say a word about the many kamikaze taxi drivers in the capital.

Very gradually

The municipality of Amsterdam will gradually introduce the maximum speed. The municipality is converting various roads to 30 km/h so that motorists can gradually get used to it. Motorists are alerted through campaigns that 30 km/h will become the New Normal.

In addition, there is a special lesson devoted to it at school. Always handy that the students know that they steal a car at a minor age, they are not allowed to drive faster than 30?

