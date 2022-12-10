How much talent for racing does Max Verstappen actually have. Well, um, ridiculously much.

We know that Max Verstappen can accelerate reasonably well. It is not for nothing that the Dutchman is number one in our overview of the power relationships in Formula 1 of 2022. Real connoisseurs saw it coming when Max often drove the competition to barrels in his first year in Formula 3. In the figurative sense of the word. Because yes, Esteban Ocon became champion that year. But Max stole the show with three victories at Spa and three victories at a soaking wet Norisring. Even Helmut Marko could see (I’m going straight to hell right now) that our compatriot the pick of the bunch used to be.

But yes, nice and nice of course, beating the untalented sons of rich people. But would Max also be the best when he has to compete against boys (m/f/i) from the street who never had the chance to go karting? In principle, we will never know, but the world of SIM racing nowadays gives an indication of this. After all, the purchase of a game computer and a steering wheel is less intense than a year of (serious) motorsport. The talent pool is therefore automatically a lot larger.

Atze Kerkhof of team Redline, adjusts quality publication Formule1.nl that Max’s performance behind the virtual steering wheel shows that he really is a special talent. Some SIM racers are in front of their computers virtually non-stop, optimizing setup and maximizing every corner. Yet Max can always be one of the best in the world. And often he is even the best:

When he jumps in, Max is immediately faster than 99 percent of the field. If he also has a little time to work with the adjustment and put in the hours, then he is simply among the top three in the world. Sometimes he really is just the fastest in the world, in an eSports world where there is unlimited talent, unlimited training and unlimited data collection and analysis. Max is also an extreme talent there. Atze Kerkhof, virtual racer

Whose deed. Who would have thought that, Max Verstappen can race really well.

