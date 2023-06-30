Asjemenou, beer is still available in the stands during the GP of Austria.

Apparently it’s one thing to drink alcohol during a sports game that takes place during the day. Then you buy a ticket for hundreds of euros to take a seat on a barrack that is placed 100 meters from the asphalt. Then it’s a matter of dazzling yourself, probably to give yourself the illusion that you’ve made a good deal. People seem to be really looking forward to this!

But this weekend it was going to be different at first. A hard bomb had been placed under the GP of Austria 2023 by the organization of that race. Drinking beer in the stands is forbidden this weekend! That reports The Telegraph. These are very normal practices in football, but F1 has always been a neat sport where you could just enjoy a beer in the stands during the race.

No beer for Verstappen fans?

In Austria it was always possible to drink a nice spicy Zipfer – or whatever they serve there – during the weekend, but not for the upcoming weekend. This is due to events from last year.

Then – among thousands of fans – there were a few idiots who liked to speak unkindly to women and display unwanted behavior. Something that was later also the case at the GP of the Netherlands. There were 20 cases of women being harassed by intoxicated men. We deliberately say men, not fans (who have also been watching Formula 1 since December 12, 2021).

Fanzone is still allowed

To crack down on these people, they finally announced that there should be no beer on the stands. You can get beer in the so-called fan zones. There is enough staff there to keep an eye on any wheel turners.

Filling yourself with Strohrum or taking a load of booze from home just before the race doesn’t make sense either. They will check whether you are already drunk and what you have in your bag. Austria is not the first, Spain was also done with it. There you were also not allowed to consume alcohol in the stands.

A hard break on this Friday. Because you can drink beer. There has been consultation between Formula 1 and the local promoter, said the same Telegraph. The result is that alcohol will be served in the stands. Good news for the Dutch Max Verstappen fans who like to have a beer. But behave yourself.

Thanks to Eline for the tip!

This article BREAK: still beer for Verstappen fans in Austria appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BREEK #beer #Verstappen #fans #Austria