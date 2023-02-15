Breeding of dogs | Many dogs are doing really badly – The report proposes strict conditions for breeding dogs

The researcher is looking for more crossbreeding in order to reduce the health problems related to the dogs’ structure.

Many the dogs feel bad because the breeding lacks healthy rules of the game. Investigator Katariina Mäki says that many breeding problems can be prevented by using only dogs with a healthy canine structure for breeding.

“The structure of a healthy canine animal means a dog like a wolf or a Dingo,” says Mäki.

In Mäki’s opinion, not all dogs need to be like that, but ideally it is appropriate.

“You should keep in mind that when you radically deviate from that structure, problems may arise. It would be good to recognize the problems and not think that bulldogs have always been like this and they should be.”

Mäki is a researcher in the Natural Resources Center’s (Luke) recent report, which defines criteria for controlling dog breeding and limit values ​​for hereditary diseases and defects in dogs.

In the investigation it is suggested that a dog that has undergone a surgical procedure due to a structural defect or weakness or that has a clear need for such a procedure should not be used for breeding.

Likewise, a dog that needs continuous or repeated medication or a comparable special diet due to a hereditary disease, defect or behavioral disorder should not be used for breeding.

Also, fearful dogs or dogs with, for example, atopy, heart disease or certain types of dental defects should not be used for breeding.

Mäki emphasizes that several diseases and defects that cause harm to well-being are related to the structure of dogs.

Inheritance rates of structural characteristics are typically high, so reducing them through breeding is relatively easy – especially if breeding uses all the means that enable a broad breeding base.

“We should do cross-breeding and use non-breed dogs in breeding if there are not enough healthy breeding individuals in the breed,” explains Mäki.

If the breed has accumulated so many problem genes that no problem-free individuals can be found, cross-breeding is the only way to heal.

“ “If some breeds are to be continued, there is a rush to improve breeding.”

in Finland According to Mäki, breeders are already well-informed and responsible. In the case of foreign breeds, the brake may be abroad, where crossings are not necessarily viewed favorably.

Of the breeds, at least the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the French Bulldog have a project underway in Finland that aims to use dogs outside the breed in breeding.

Mäki emphasizes that the possibility of health problems related to the structure of dogs applies to all dogs and also crossbreeds, not just certain breeds. In some places, even the pruning of dogs has gone too far.

“Genetically, in some breeds, even too many dogs have been eliminated from breeding. One problem gene doesn’t hurt if you combine the dog with a dog that doesn’t have this gene.”

According to Mäi, overall the recovery of breed breeding has progressed too slowly in some breeds.

“It hasn’t been woken up until the preparation of legislation and an investigation into dog breeding has been started. If some breeds are to be continued, there is a need to improve breeding.”

The biggest problem it is often that they are not ready to change the dog’s appearance so much that the health-related problems would disappear.

“We are trying to conduct health examinations, but with them the problems related to the structure of the race will not go away.”

According to the report, certain genes should be reduced in dog breeds in particular: for example, genes that cause chondrodystrophy, i.e. degeneration of the spinal disc at a young age, and genes that cause extreme wrinkling of the skin.

According to the report, the relationship between the extremes of dog size and the amount of fur and welfare disadvantages should also be investigated further.

Inbreeding is one key reason for the hereditary problems that accumulate in some breeds. The report states that puppies should not be given to close relatives.

It would help in this matter if the herd book registers were opened for the planned breeding use of animals outside the stock.

The inbreeding rates determined by modern genomic methods are typically high in dog breeds, on average 25 percent. Country-type breeds and breeds that have recently undergone crossbreeding have a lower inbreeding rate.

Most hereditary diseases and problems in dogs appear by the age of three. The recent report demands that large-scale breeding of dogs younger than this should be refrained from.

The survey work was done for a new law being prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.