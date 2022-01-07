A year after the storming of the US Capitol, we are reminded of an ongoing problem: both the assailants and those who see the attack as an attempted coup or domestic terror are claiming to protect democracy. Analyzes of the disappearance of a shared reality, deep polarization, and the systematic erosion of democratic achievements fill opinion pages in the US.

Two-thirds of Americans are convinced that democracy is under threat. Polls also indicate that 71 percent of Republicans not convinced of President Joe Biden’s fair victory, and 40 percent of them think that the use of violence for political ends is justifiable. That percentage has never been so high in history. The word “civil war” is mentioned horribly often.

There is a good chance that Donald Trump will be the candidate for the Republicans in 2024, friend and foe are convinced of that. His political agenda has since spread like an inkblot across the US and is being fought over locally by Republican lawmakers. The political struggle is now one that is not being fought within the constitutional framework, but one that is directed against it, argues neoconservative Robert Kagan – a member of the Republican party until 2016.

Columnist of The New York Times Thomas Friedman, with little reassurance, sees the greatest benefit in top men or women as saviors of American democracy. Collectively, they are the only responsible force that can have any real impact on Trump and the Republican lawmakers enforcing his plans. he wrote this week. “They have to convince each other not to donate another cent to candidates who vote to dismantle the police or the constitution.”

Little has been done to address the online breeding ground for fraud claims about the elections, hatred and incitement to violence. It remains unimaginably complicated to gain insight and grip on what is really happening on social media.

On Tuesday, the investigative journalistic website ProPublica and The Washington Post an investigation to Facebook posts by Trump supporters between Election Day, early November 2020, and the Capitol storming of January 6 last year. They reviewed internal documents of the social media company, interviewed former employees and analyzed public Facebook posts. In 650,000 messages, about 10,000 a day, people on Facebook called for political violence and even executions. In tens of thousands of public groups, Facebook users frequently echoed Trump’s claim that the election was “stolen.”

For now, Facebook is refusing to share certain information with the US Congressional committee investigating the events of early last year. Only a year later, and after research by two journalistic media outlets, can we catch a rare glimpse of what was going on on one of the many online platforms at the time. But this is nowhere near a comprehensive, systematic investigation into the authorities’ storming of the Capitol, let alone oversight of the social media companies, which sometimes played a facilitating role.

Elections to the United States Congress will be held in November. And two years later again for the presidency. Growing mistrust could mean that – regardless of the course of the election – a large proportion of Americans will not believe that those elections will be fair. While concerns about the state of democracy in the US are shared from left to right, there is little agreement on what the crux of the problem is.

