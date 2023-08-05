Breeding | Can I hand out other people’s children? Quick answer from an expert

Giving instructions to other children can seem awkward, child psychiatrist Kaija Puura knows. Still, the “whole village grows” way of thinking could be utilized more than at present.

Could I, please, please. Traditional courtesies and good manners do not seem to be a matter of course for many modern children anymore, a Helsingin Sanomat reader thought in the opinion piece on Thursday 3.8.

So what’s wrong when we don’t know how to teach our children ourselves and demand from them normal speech that respects other people? Are today’s parents unable, unwilling, or even daring to acquaint their offspring, who are often placed on a pedestal, in manners?, reader wrote.

The reader also hoped that more adults would demand good manners from children. In addition to parents, schools and other adults could be responsible for teaching manners, the reader thought.

“In this day and age, other people’s children can no longer be commanded. The “whole village grows” spirit of the past would be more than welcome back in our society.”

How so what to do if the misbehaving child is not your own child but perhaps a neighbor’s child, a school friend of your own child or a stranger’s child in the sandbox? Is it even then allowed to demand better behavior or demand better behavior?

Saa, professor of child psychiatry at the University of Tampere Kaija Puura says.

It’s more about what manners are required of the child. Wood remembers how in previous decades it was more common to intervene in the behavior of other children. However, then the intervention could be more authoritarian and commanding.

Nowadays, education relies on more positive methods of operation.

“An adult should direct his words to the child in a friendly and gentle manner, without the intention of humiliating the child,” says Puura.

One good way to teach manners is to formulate them as questions. If the child does not remember to say thank you when leaving the dining table, you can ask him “What did you say when you left the table?”.

In this case, the child can think for himself how to act in the situation without being ordered or directed.

However, Puura understands that it is not always easy to intervene in other children’s activities, no matter how kindly you do it. Many people may be afraid of what kind of reaction it might cause them.

“If the child tells me at home that the neighbor’s aunt yelled at me, the parents’ reaction might be strong.”

In families raising children is approached in different ways. In some families, traditional education is held in higher value than in others, says Puura.

“There are differences in what kind of behavior you are used to. In other families, traditional education is no longer considered so necessary,” says Puura.

However, he would like all families to think about how to respect and consider other people.

“Thank you, please, and asking nicely should teach everyone. They are important skills in life. Good manners carry over outside the home: at work, at school, while studying,” says Puura.

If if you don’t get enough guidance on manners from home, the child will probably meet the requirement in early childhood education or on a school bench at the latest.

“Professionals in the field of education consider good manners education to be important: Taking others into account, not interrupting others and behaving respectfully towards others,” says Puura.

In Puura’s opinion, such behaviors are even more important today. After all, they are the basis for moral education and ethics, Puura reminds. Politeness is a way of showing others that we value and respect each other.

“These days, they are even more important when we communicate, for example, on social media,” says Puura.

Codes of conduct are commonly agreed practices and rules that we should all follow.

“Each instruction is a reminder that everyone is expected to behave the same way and do the same things. The more adults remind us of the importance of manners, the more repetitions there will be.”

Children learn things specifically through repetition. Sometimes parents may feel that the same things have to be repeated thousands of times in order for the lesson to get across.

Puura understands that it can be frustrating for parents to repeat over and over “How to ask nicely?” or “Could I have more?” instead of the more pushy forms of command. However, he encourages you to stick to the habit, even if the constant reminders might sometimes be annoying.

Puura remembers the moment when he himself understood that the repetitions had produced results.

“My child got his first job and thanked me for a good home education. It was really rewarding.”