Breeding | Affirmative action and diversity have replaced intimidation in school sex education

In all homes, it is still not possible to talk about sex-related issues together with young people.

In schools given sex education has become more versatile, experts estimate. There is more talk than before about the positive aspects of sexuality, diversity, and one’s own and others’ limits.

Väestöliitto’s Youth Team expert Outi Leskinen according to the school’s sexuality education, in the past the focus was on scaring people with pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, but today, sexuality is seen more as a positive resource.

In the past, sexuality education also emphasized heterosexual relationships and intercourse, and thus excluded some young people completely.

Consent is also talked about more than before.

“It’s important for young people to learn that you can stop sex at any point and you have the right to change your mind, even if you’ve made promises,” says Leskinen.

The basics of the curriculum give schools a good basis for implementing high-quality sex education, says a special expert at the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Katriina Bildjuschkin.

He estimates that the biggest problem with sex education in schools is that far too little time is allocated to it.

Leskinen estimates that the level of sex education given in health information classes can vary significantly depending on the teacher’s interest and professional skills.

“Teacher training does not actually include a sex education curriculum. The teacher’s own readiness is also of great importance in whether he can approach the matter naturally.”

Many young people still feels that talking about sex and sexuality is shameful or embarrassing, and the background is insufficient sexuality education.

Some Finnish families, for one reason or another, are still not able to talk about issues related to sexuality, says Bildjuschkin.

“However, progress has been made in this matter, if we compare, for example, to the beginning of the millennium. There are children’s and youth books about sexuality to support parents, and there is also a lot of high-quality information on sexuality education on the internet.”

According to Bildjuschkin, the lack of information, environmental pressures and self-doubt increase the risk of young people starting sex before they are ready. Such experiences can be regretted afterwards. Social media can also increase pressure when it comes to sex.

If a young person has not learned to talk about sex, it may be difficult for them to express their wishes related to sex or to ask, for example, about the use of contraception.

If shame, embarrassment or even guilt is associated with one’s body or sexuality, it can be difficult for a young person to start a sex life at all. Alternatively, he can pretend to be plump and competent or seek encouragement from alcohol or other intoxicants.

Family circumstances can also affect the age at which sex begins.

“If a young person feels that no one cares, they can look for care through sex. Young people also need attention and time from their parents,” Bildjuschkin points out.

According to Väestöliitto’s latest 2015 Finnsex study, girls have intercourse for the first time at an average age of 16.5 years and boys at an average age of 17.5 years.

There have been no significant changes in the figures since the 1990s. The matter has been studied in Finland with a very sexual orientation.